Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting a second child 'coming in days' via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson announced last night that their baby was conceived in November, meaning their due date is near.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via a surrogate, and could welcome their child in days.

The Kardashians star, 39, and NBA player Tristan, 31, are already parents to four-year-old True, and have had a rocky relationship due to Thompson's repeated cheating.

The tumultuous couple, who have had an on-off relationship since 2016 revealed via representatives that "True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Khloé, Tristan and True. Picture: Instagram

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Kardashian has also asked for "kindness and privacy" following the announcement to allow her to channel her energy on the growing family.

Khloé and True celebrating The Kardashian's 38th birthday last month. Picture: Instagram

The timeline of the pregnancy suggests that the baby is due to be born in the coming days, and also indicated that Khloé and Tristan made the decision to become parents again before their most recent split in December.

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan's son in December 2021, and he later confirmed the paternity results via Instagram story.

Thompson revealed that he fathered a child born in late 2021. Picture: Instagram

This was not the first time Tristan has been unfaithful - in 2019 he was caught cheating on Khloé's sister Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

He also cheated on Khloé with multiple women in 2018, mere days before she gave birth to daughter True.

Thompson was spotted in London last weekend and Khloé is on a family holiday with sister Kim in Turks and Caicos. However, when she flies home it will be a busy time awaiting the child's arrival.

It is understood that Khloé and Tristan are not back together but are still co-parenting their child.