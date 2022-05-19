Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before secret baby scandal

The basketball star responded to Khloe saying 'he will never leave her' by claiming 'she will never leave him' in the latest episode of The Kardashians

Tristan Thompson shocked viewers on The Kardashians in the last episode when he told Khloe Kardashian that "she will never leave him" just weeks before the baby paternity scandal.

In the clip that went viral on Twitter, Khloe and Tristan are seen exercising together when she says "Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving", to which he replies "More like, you are never leaving me".

Who else CRINGED 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/X2LXQw1TfM — RealityStella (@realitystella) May 12, 2022

Fans of the Good American designer took to social media criticising for his shocking response as well as Khloe allowing him to speak to her in that way, given that he cheated on her before.

One user wrote: "I’m sorry but Tristan constantly having to remind Khloe that she is not the girl she thinks she is to him, is hilarious and sad".

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "This scene had my jaw hung open. Every single sentence uttered got worse".

A third person added: "THIS is why I refuse to let someone play in my face. He knows he got her right where he wants her. Tristan is a damn menace. And Khloe is insecure and dumb!".

The fact that he could fix his lips to say that. The fact Khloe has created a space where he feels like he can say that.....hell on earth https://t.co/aOG9nCvlDv — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 12, 2022

It’s hard to watch #TheKardashians and see the depths Tristan went to humiliate Khloe. There isn’t a man on earth that hates her as much as him.The narcissistic nerve to do EVERYTHING for 2 years 2 win someone back then boast about how they’d never leave THEN have a baby on them? — Lay (@layla_job) May 13, 2022

Tristan Thompson has some nerve being all cheeky on #KardashiansHulu knowing damn well he was still playing Khloe 🫠 — bri👸🏾 (@breezyszn) May 5, 2022

Bro when Tristan told Khloe “You’re never leaving me” he seemed dead serious bout that — ✨taylor✨ (@tayloredgersonn) May 19, 2022

Last week, Danielle King; an executive producer on the show revealed that cameras caught the moment Khloe found out about Tristan being the father of the Maralee Nichols baby during the taping of an episode.

"Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera" she claimed.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Back in January, it was confirmed that Tristan Thompson was the father of Nichol's baby after the paternity test result came back positive. He apologised to Khloe on his IG stories for cheating.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions" he wrote.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.