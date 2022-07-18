Tristan Thompson spotted holding hands with mystery woman amid surrogacy news

The basketball player was seen partying in Greece ahead of the birth of his second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette in Mykonos, Greece ahead of the birth of his second child with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

The 31-year-old basketball player was seen partying into the early hours at a club called Bonbonniere, TMZ reports, before being photographed holding hands with the unidentified woman at around 5am.

Tristan was spotted partying into the early hours in Greece ahead of the birth of his son. (Pictured here in London in July 2022.). Picture: Getty

The publication previously alleged that Tristan had been seen "getting cozy" with at least one woman, and had been "getting a little handsy" during a wild night of partying.

Thompson is expecting a baby boy via surrogacy with 38-year-old Khloe, with whom he already shares four-year-old daughter True. Some sources even claim the baby may already have been born.

The news of the couple's surrogacy came as a shock to many after the pair split at the end of last year. In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a son with model Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloe.

Notorious love rat Tristan was also accused of hooking up with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019, and of cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

Meanwhile, a representative for couple previously said of their surrogacy news, "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

"We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," they added.