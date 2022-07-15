Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby's gender has been revealed

Khloé and Tristan's new child will be born in the 'coming days'.

It was revealed this week (July 13), that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were to become parents again as they are expecting their second child via surrogate.

The on-off couple already co-parent four-year-old True together, despite being split up.

The tumultuous couple revealed via representatives that "True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Khloé Kardashian kids: Is she expecting a baby & how many does she already have?

Khloé and Tristan already share four-year-old True together. Picture: Instagram

It is now believed that the unborn child is a boy.

Sources told Page Six that “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting a second child 'coming in days' via surrogate

The three in happier times. Picture: Instagram

The child is to be born via surrogate, and representatives for the exes previously said that "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

The timeline of the pregnancy suggests that the baby is due to be born this month, and also indicated that Khloé and Tristan made the decision to become parents again before Tristan's latest cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson slammed over cryptic post ahead of shock surrogacy news

Thompson revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who was born in late 2021. Picture: Instagram

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan's son Theo in December 2021, and he later confirmed the paternity results via Instagram story.

This was not the first time Tristan has been unfaithful - in 2019 he was caught cheating on Khloé's sister Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jordyn Woods after Khloe's surrogacy news

me trying to figure out the timeline of when khloe kardashian and tristan thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever pic.twitter.com/YXAKqXm9ZL — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 13, 2022

He also cheated on Khloé with multiple women in 2018, mere days before she gave birth to daughter True.

Thompson has three children - Theo, True, and Prince, 5, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

The child should be born in the coming days, however neither Khloé or Tristan has commented publicly on the news.