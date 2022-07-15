Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby's gender has been revealed

15 July 2022, 11:20

Khloé and Tristan's new child will be born in the 'coming days'.

It was revealed this week (July 13), that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were to become parents again as they are expecting their second child via surrogate.

The on-off couple already co-parent four-year-old True together, despite being split up.

The tumultuous couple revealed via representatives that "True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Khloé Kardashian kids: Is she expecting a baby & how many does she already have?

Khloé and Tristan already share four-year-old True together
Khloé and Tristan already share four-year-old True together. Picture: Instagram

It is now believed that the unborn child is a boy.

Sources told Page Six that “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting a second child 'coming in days' via surrogate

The three in happier times
The three in happier times. Picture: Instagram

The child is to be born via surrogate, and representatives for the exes previously said that "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

The timeline of the pregnancy suggests that the baby is due to be born this month, and also indicated that Khloé and Tristan made the decision to become parents again before Tristan's latest cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson slammed over cryptic post ahead of shock surrogacy news

Thompson revealed that he fathered a child born in late 2021.
Thompson revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who was born in late 2021. Picture: Instagram

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan's son Theo in December 2021, and he later confirmed the paternity results via Instagram story.

This was not the first time Tristan has been unfaithful - in 2019 he was caught cheating on Khloé's sister Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jordyn Woods after Khloe's surrogacy news

He also cheated on Khloé with multiple women in 2018, mere days before she gave birth to daughter True.

Thompson has three children - Theo, True, and Prince, 5, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

The child should be born in the coming days, however neither Khloé or Tristan has commented publicly on the news.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West 'sued for $7 million' for breaching a music contract

Kanye West 'sued for $7 million' for breaching a music contract

Kanye West

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 4, $50,000 for her birthday

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 4, $50,000 for her birthday

Cardi B

Kylie Jenner shows off £20,000 Louis Vuitton bike

Kylie Jenner shows off £20,000 Louis Vuitton bike in new TikTok video

Kylie Jenner

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jordyn Woods after Khloe's surrogacy news

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jordyn Woods after Khloe's surrogacy news

Trending

Tristan Thompson slammed over cryptic post ahead of shock surrogacy news

Tristan Thompson slammed over cryptic post ahead of shock surrogacy news
Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian kids: Is she expecting a baby & how many does she already have?
Michael B. Jordan's new waxwork has gone viral for all the wrong reasons

Michael B. Jordan's new waxwork has gone viral for all the wrong reasons
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second child

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting a second child 'coming in days' via surrogate
Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson says he wants to start a family

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson says he wants to start a family

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music