Khloé Kardashian kids: Is she expecting a baby & how many does she already have?

Khloé Kardashian has recently announced that she is expecting another child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The star of reality series The Kardashian's, Khloé, has recently announced via representatives that she is expecting another child with on and off partner Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old already has a child with Thompson, who was born in 2018.

Khloé and Tristan have been separated since summer 2021, however they are said to be co-parenting True and will possibly be doing the same for the unborn child.

Khloé, Tristan and True pictured before their final split. Picture: Instagram

True Thompson: Age, Father and more

True was born on the 12th April 2018, making her four years old.

She was born in Ohio and is close to her Kardashian cousins, including Stormi, Dream and Kim's four children.

True's father is NBA player Tristan Thompson, who has had a rocky relationship with Khloé due to his repeated infidelity.

She recently had a cat-themed fourth birthday party, which included a cat pool, balloons and face paint.

It appears that Khloé and true's latest obsession is TikTok, where the two have posted sweet family videos of the pair for her 3.6m followers.

Khloé and True pictured in a recent video. Picture: TikTok

Khloé's second child: birth, surrogacy, name and more

It was announced recently that Khloé and Tristan are expecting a second child via surrogacy.

The child was conceived in November 2021, meaning the birth is imminent.

In correspondence to the timeline of events, the child was conceived before court documents were leaked to prove that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and Theo was born in December 2021.

Maralee Nichols and baby Theo. Picture: Instagram

In response to the speculation around Khloé and Tristan's new child, representatives have said that "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing".

"Kardashian has also asked for "kindness and privacy" following the announcement to allow her to channel her energy on the growing family.