Tristan Thompson slammed over cryptic post ahead of shock surrogacy news

Tristan Thompson seems to have indirectly referenced his relationship to Khloé Kardashian in a new Instagram post.

Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson seems to have clapped back at a recent image she posted on Instagram, claiming that 'there's no point in looking back'.

This comes after the on-off couple announced yesterday that they were expecting a second child via surrogacy.

The timeline of the pregnancy suggests that the baby is due to be born in the coming days, and also indicated that Khloé and Tristan made the decision to become parents again before Tristan's recent cheating scandal.

Moments before representatives announced that the couple's child is due to be born in 'coming days', Tristan posted an image of himself on Instagram looking wistfully at a staircase.

The caption read: "You can't fall if you don't climb. No happiness in living your life on the ground. Keep climbing, step by step."

Khloé posted a snap of herself in the sea hours before Tristan posted his, possibly reigniting a feud between the pair.

Fans in the comment section were convinced that the caption was directed at Khloé, and had strong opinions about this.

"Climbing in who's bed now", commented one person.

Another said, 'Your quotes will never change the person you are', referencing Thompson's infidelity.

The father of three was also instructed to 'instead of posting inspirational quotes why don’t you meet your child and be a good person in real life'.

Another joked with the comment 'single?'.

It appears that the two will be co-parenting their second child but not getting back together.