Lamar Odom says Khloé Kardashian "could have hollered at him" for another baby

Lamar has responded to the news that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another child.

Lamar Odom has joked that his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian should have had a child with him instead of Tristan Thompson.

The former NBA player and The Kardashians star were married for seven years and divorced in 2016.

In a recent video, he was asked about Khloé and Tristan's new relationship and surrogacy news.

Khloe and Lamar were together for seven years. Picture: Getty Images

Lamar asked if "they are going to be together?", and was confused by the news.

The NBA player was then told of Thompsons repeated infidelity, which Lamar was unaware of the recent allegations.

"And they're having another baby?", he asked.

Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children. Picture: Instagram

He then said "She could have hollered at me for that."

Six years after their divorce was finalised, Lamar regularly speaks about his regret in their failed marriage, and has admitted that he still misses Khloé.

Odom previously called Khloé's baby daddy Tristan "corny" for publicly cheating on the reality star, and fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Lamar is a retired NBA player. Picture: Getty Images

Khloé and Tristan's new child is expected to be born in 'coming days', and the pair plan on co-parenting their son.

The pair already share 4-year-old True together, and she splits time between her mum and dad.