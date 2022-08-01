The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

Season two of the hit show is returning to Disney Plus soon.

The world's most famous celebrity family are back for a second series of The Kardashians.

After wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians with a 20-season run, the clan moved television networks from E! to Hulu / Disney+.

Series one of The Kardashians detailed Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West, her appearance on SNL and Kourtney and Travis' engagement.

The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

In the final episode, it was revealed that Tristan Thompson had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols whilst in a relationship with Khloé.

Series two of the show will carry on with these storylines, as well as introduce new events as and when they come.

Here's everything we know about Season Two of the Kardashians so far.

Khloé Kardashian drops a major hint that her surrogate gave birth to second child with ex Tristan Thompson

What will be covered in season two?

In the trailer for the series, it is revealed that they will touch on lots of events that went down from late 2021 and early 2022.

As the season ended with the reveal of Tristan's paternity scandal, the timeframe for the upcoming season will be around November 2021-June 2022.

Events that will be covered as per the teaser trailer will include Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and birth, Kourtney and Travis' wedding and preparations.

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? All the clues towards baby number 3

Khloé and Tristans complicated relationship will be explored in the new season. . Picture: Getty Images

Also, the trailer teases the family at the Met Gala, which took place in May 2022.

Kim Kardashian's involvement in the series predominantly surrounds her budding relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, whom she met last season in her SNL performance.

It is possible that this season will focus on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal and aftermath.

Khloé Kardashian calls out sister Kim Kardashian over Instagram Story

The Kardashians at this years Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

In the timeline, Khloé and Tristan's second child was conceived only a few weeks before Thompson's baby mama spoke up about fathering a child with him.

Many more events in the Kardashian's lives will be featured, including a health scare from matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian slams ‘ultra creepy’ impersonator accounts of son Mason

When will it air and where can I watch it?

Season two is set to air on September 22nd. Episodes will be released weekly, like the first season.

It will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

Khloé Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson holding hands with mystery brunette

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Hulu have released a trailer teasing the events for the upcoming season.

There will likely be more trailers released in the run up to its release, so check back for further updates. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA