Khloé Kardashian calls out sister Kim Kardashian over Instagram Story

25 July 2022, 14:54

Khloé Kardashian shaded sister Kim for not giving her proper credit in an Instagram story.

The Kardashian sisters are known for their shady humour towards each other, and their recent interactions have made sure that they are also known for their jokes as well as their looks and entrepreneurial ventures.

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to call out her sister Kim who took credit for the hilarious meme she sent to her.

Tristan Thompson slammed for getting cosy with Khloé’s family friend on yacht

Khloé recently went to Turks and Caicos with sister Kim.
Khloé recently went to Turks and Caicos with sister Kim. Picture: Instagram

Kim wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (23 July) "OMG someone sent this in our group chat and it has me dyinggg like crying", sharing a video of the famous family with a Camp Rock scene stitched into it.

The clip first did its rounds on TikTok, which mixes the infamous march of Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers with the Kar-Jenner sisters giving each other side eyes as Kris Jenner zooms down a zipline.

Khloé Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson holding hands with mystery brunette

The sisters called out each other.
Khloé called out Kim for not giving her proper credit for the post. . Picture: Instagram

Khloé however was not happy that she did not receive any credit from sister Kim and reposted the story to her 264 million followers.

She added the caption "This hoe really said 'someone' knowing damn well it was me lol."

In the next slide to her story, Khloé added, "SOMEONE forgot to tag you in my last post @kimkardashian."

Tristan Thompson slammed over cryptic post ahead of shock surrogacy news

Khloé and Kim at sister Kourtney's Italian wedding.
Khloé and Kim at sister Kourtney's Italian wedding. Picture: Getty Images

Big sister Kim then shared a screenshot of this interaction, and tagged Khloé alongside an eye-roll emoji.

Khloé is currently expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, and the baby boy is expected in 'coming days'.

Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children.
Khloé and Tristan share daughter True together and are expecting a second via surrogate. . Picture: Instagram

A source has previously said that "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Kardashian has also asked for "kindness and privacy" following the announcement to allow her to channel her energy on the growing family.

