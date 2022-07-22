Tristan Thompson slammed for getting cosy with Khloé’s family friend on yacht

Tristan Thompson has been slammed for cosying up to Khloé Kardashian's family friend during his Europe jetaway.

Tristan Thompson has been busy partying on his Europe trip ahead of the imminent birth of his second child with Khloé Kardashian via a surrogate.

He has already visited Mykonos, where he was spotted with a mystery brunette woman, and they held hands as they left a nightclub together.

The soon-to-be father of four relaxed in St Tropez with famous designer Tommy Hilfiger's daughter Ally, 37.

Tristan and Ally were spotted partying together. Picture: Instagram

Ally, a film producer, shared a picture of the duo to her Instagram stories, and poked fun at the height difference between herself and the 6ft 9 Basketball player.

She captioned the image "A small height difference here @realtristan13."

The NBA player, 31, reposted the snap to his own stories, accompanied with three laughing emojis.

Kris Jenner and Tommy Hilfiger are good friends. Picture: Getty Images

While Tristan hung out with Ally and other friends, his ex Khloé's mum Kris Jenner is friends with Ally's dad Tommy, and hang out regularly together.

Tristan seemed to be having fun mingling and soaking up the summer rays on a yacht, and also posted a selfie of himself relaxing in the water.

Tristan posted this snap of him relaxing in the sea. Picture: Instagram

These images came just over a week after Tristan and ex Khloé Kardashian revealed that they are expecting their second child together, via a surrogate.

Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children. Picture: Instagram

Since the news of the second child was announced, Tristan has been holidaying in Europe, and has visited the UK, Greece and now France.

The pair already share daughter True, 4, together and are allegedly expecting a son in the 'coming days'.

Khloé and Tristan are no longer a couple and only speak on matters regarding their children.

