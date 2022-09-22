What is Khloe Kardashian's son's name? All the clues revealed

Khloe so far has kept quiet about her newborn son's name, however there are plenty of clues to keep fans guessing.

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson earlier this year, and fans have been speculating on its name.

Her baby boy was born on 28th July via surrogate, and fans were given a glimpse into the arrival in the season premiere of The Kardashians.

Sister Kim accompanied Khloe to welcome her new son into the world, and they discussed what to name the new bundle of joy too, and dropped lots of clues towards the name.

What happened in the premiere of The Kardashians Season 2?

Khloe pictured with her new son. Picture: HULU

In the season premiere of The Kardashians season two, Kris spoke to Khloe about a list of possible baby names for her new arrival.

Khloe reveals that she has only been researching names beginning with 'T' - possibly to match daughter True and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"Tyler, Tucker, Tatum... Travis", Kris says as she reads off of a list on her phone.

Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before secret baby scandal

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

Kardashian jokes that naming her son Travis will be an "easy three", referencing to the other Travis' in the family: Scott and Barker.

Kris then goes on with another spiel of names, to which Khloe then stops her.

Safe to say that the newborn son will probably not be named after one of Kris' examples.

Khloé Kardashian kids: How many does she have, names, ages, fathers and more

Khloe and her daughter True pictured on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

Khloe and Kim were in hospital as the surrogate gave birth, and after he arrives, Kim asks Khloe what she will name her son.

"He's gonna be no-name Johnson", Khloe joked as she stared lovingly at her new bundle of joy on the way home from hospital.

Despite not officially revealing the name, as soon as it is revealed this page will be updated in due course.