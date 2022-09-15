Kylie Jenner roasts sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting video

Kylie mocked her older sister Kendall in a new cooking video after she failed to cut a cucumber correctly in an episode of The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner has roasted sister Kendall Jenner over her viral cucumber cutting video as she appeared on a YouTube series.

The mum-of-two was joined by Kris Jenner to cook dinner together for Vogue's YouTube channel.

The pair cooked Kris's delicacy of pasta primavera, and among the many ingredients on the table was a courgette, and Kylie couldn't resist to roast her older sister.

Kylie and Kris have been doing a run of promo for Kris's collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. Picture: Getty Images

"Should we cut it like Kendall?" Kylie joked to her mum Kris.

Kris replied yes and then Kylie sliced up the vegetable.

"You know what, this is genetic!" Kris said to her daughter, who was confused.

Kylie exclaimed that her culinary skills were not genetic, and said "I don't cut things like this."

Kendall's kitchen skills have been also mocked by other members of her family, including her niece Penelope.

Taking to TikTok, the 10-year-old recorded herself cutting a cucumber and put the pieces into an ice face roller.

Penelope Disick has also trolled Kendall for her culinary skills. . Picture: TikTok

Fans of the Kardashians thought Penelope was throwing shade at aunt Kendall Jenner by showing her how to cut a cucumber correctly.

In the original episode of The Kardashians, Kendall used the tip of the knife to cut the cucumber in thin slices whilst crossing her hands over each other.

Kris then asked if she needed the chef to cut the cucumber for her.