Kylie Jenner roasts sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting video

15 September 2022, 15:33

Kylie mocked her older sister Kendall in a new cooking video after she failed to cut a cucumber correctly in an episode of The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner has roasted sister Kendall Jenner over her viral cucumber cutting video as she appeared on a YouTube series.

The mum-of-two was joined by Kris Jenner to cook dinner together for Vogue's YouTube channel.

The pair cooked Kris's delicacy of pasta primavera, and among the many ingredients on the table was a courgette, and Kylie couldn't resist to roast her older sister.

Penelope Disick 'trolls' aunt Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber cutting in TikTok video

Kylie and Kris have been doing a run of promo for Kris's collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.
Kylie and Kris have been doing a run of promo for Kris's collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. Picture: Getty Images

"Should we cut it like Kendall?" Kylie joked to her mum Kris.

Kris replied yes and then Kylie sliced up the vegetable.

"You know what, this is genetic!" Kris said to her daughter, who was confused.

Kylie Jenner slammed for 'rude' interaction fan at cosmetics launch party

Kylie exclaimed that her culinary skills were not genetic, and said "I don't cut things like this."

Kendall's kitchen skills have been also mocked by other members of her family, including her niece Penelope.

Taking to TikTok, the 10-year-old recorded herself cutting a cucumber and put the pieces into an ice face roller.

Kylie Jenner reveals the name she was almost given instead of Kylie

Penelope cutting a cucumber correctly
Penelope Disick has also trolled Kendall for her culinary skills. . Picture: TikTok

Fans of the Kardashians thought Penelope was throwing shade at aunt Kendall Jenner by showing her how to cut a cucumber correctly.

In the original episode of The Kardashians, Kendall used the tip of the knife to cut the cucumber in thin slices whilst crossing her hands over each other.

Kris then asked if she needed the chef to cut the cucumber for her.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B dating history

Cardi B dating history: from Offset to Tommy Geez

Cardi B

Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': release date, cast, trailer & more

Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': release date, cast, trailer & more

Wendy Williams reportedly enters rehab for substance abuse issues

Wendy Williams reportedly enters rehab for substance abuse issues

Wendy Williams

R Kelly convicted of six counts on child pornography charges

R Kelly convicted of six counts on child pornography charges

R Kelly

Trending

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child with model LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child with model LaNisha Cole

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Kourtney Kardashian addresses backlash over ‘sustainable’ Boohoo collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian addresses backlash over ‘sustainable’ Boohoo collaboration

Ray J leaks snippets from alleged sex tape contract with Kim Kardashian

Ray J leaks snippets from alleged sex tape contract with Kim Kardashian

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown