Kylie Jenner slammed for 'rude' interaction fan at cosmetics launch party

Kylie Jenner seemed to snub a fan at her latest cosmetics range launch party.

Reality star Kylie Jenner has been called out by her followers after appearing to act rudely towards a fan during her cosmetics launch party.

In a video posted by a fan named Alexa, Kylie appeared to seem unwelcoming and nonchalant towards the enthusiastic fan.

The video shows the fan stepping forward from the meet and greet line, and took her place besides the 25-year-old to take a picture.

Kylie and daughter Stormi at the launch. Picture: Instagram

Refinery29 producer Alexa Rhodes posted this interaction to social media, and gushed that "she was nothing but nice to me!! I’m so grateful she took the time to take a photo with me!!"

Kardashian fans on the other hand took notice of Kylie's behaviour towards the fan at the meet and greet, saying that she didn't look "happy" and noticed the lack of interaction and eye contact between the pair.

Another said: "She wasn’t even looking in her direction for the picture."

Kylie's launch party for her new cosmetics range featured many high-profile guests, including her sisters and close friend Hailey Bieber.

They celebrated the release of Lip Kit's at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles, where guests were treated to a goody bag and cocktails.

Kylie wore a white low-rise dress, and paired her monochrome look with pointed white heels.