Kylie Jenner claps back at fan for making fun of her lips

22 August 2022, 12:42

Kylie has clapped back after a fan criticised the size of her lips in a new TikTok video.

Kylie Jenner has clapped back at a fan's criticism about her lips in a new TikTok.

The Kardashians star posted a video with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou dancing to a Ciara track.

Fans noticed that their lips looked enlarged, suggesting that they had got more lip filler, however Kylie set things straight and commented back.

Kylie Jenner reveals the name she was almost given instead of Kylie

Kylie and Stassi in the TikTok video
Kylie and Stassi in the TikTok video. Picture: TikTok

"The lips please 😅💀", one fan commented about the larger-than-normal lips.

Kylie then quickly responded "It's the filter but go off", shutting down rumours that she has had more filler.

Some fans defended Kylie and said that she is the "hottest person alive" and that their "makeup looks cute".

Kylie Jenner fans think Corey Gamble just revealed the name of her son

The comment Kylie left to a fan
The comment Kylie left to a fan. Picture: TikTok

Kylie famously revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2015 that she had gotten lip filler.

“I have temporary lip fillers,” she said in a confessional during the episode. “It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

She later admitted in a 2021 reunion episode of KUWTK that "I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips.

Inside Kylie Jenner's lavish 25th birthday celebrations

Kylie pictured before getting lip filler
Kylie pictured before getting lip filler. Picture: Getty Images

"I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. 'And then finally I was like 'this lip liner isn’t doing it', and I ended up getting my lips done."

Jenner started getting filler aged 17 and has continued since.

Kylie has capitalised on her famous lips with an extensive range of lip kits and other cosmetics.

