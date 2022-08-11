Kylie Jenner fans think Corey Gamble just revealed the name of her son

Fans of Kylie Jenner believe that Kris Jenner's boyfriend has accidentally revealed the name of her son with Travis Scott.

Kardashian fans believe that Kylie Jenner's mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble has revealed the name of her baby son's new name.

The 41-year-old posted a series of images on Instagram to wish Kylie a happy birthday as she turned 25 yesterday (August 10).

In the caption he thanked Kylie for his "beautiful grand babies" and also made reference to "Rav what up .. ha."

Corey's caption. Picture: Instagram

Fans were confused with the word 'Rav' and some assumed it had something to do with Kylie's son, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Kylie's second child was born earlier in 2022 and was previously called Wolf, before she revoked the name.

Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to reveal the name of their son to the public.

Kylie enjoyed a private fireworks display for her 25th birthday. Picture: Instagram

"For a second there I thought they called the son Rav", one user said on a Kardashian Reddit forum.

Another continued, "Who's Rav?", questioning whether this was a nickname or an accidental reveal of the little one's name.

Others thought that "Rav" may indeed be a nickname for Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott, who she shares Stormi, 4, and her son with.

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable snap of her family to celebrate Father's Day. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie and Travis have kept their son's new name a tight-lipped secret after welcoming him in February.

There have been more clues about her son's name after Travis Scott posted a picture of a pillowcase with the name 'Jack' embroidered onto it.

It could have referenced his first name which is in fact Jacques, but some fans believe that it is the name of their son.