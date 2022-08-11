Inside Kylie Jenner's lavish 25th birthday celebrations

Kylie recently turned 25 and celebrated in style with her family and friends.

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebrations as she partied it up with her family and friends.

Celebrations included a private firework display and an intimate family breakfast with croissants and iced coffees.

Many of Kylie's family and friends who could not make the day shared their love for the reality star online, by posting funny and rare snaps of Jenner.

Kylie enjoyed a private fireworks display for her 25th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Kylie started the day with a lavish brunch with sisters Kendall and Kim, as well as her daughter Stormi and bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou among others.

She seemed to spend the day with her family and friends and began preparing for her lavish party that took place at night.

The reality star celebrated by flying out an exclusive group of friends and family for a relaxing trip.

Kylie and Travis were most recently spotted in London, as she supported her boyfriend on tour.

A source told E! News that the girls have been "spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time."

Sister Kim was also present, having recently broken up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, for some much needed girls-only time.

Kylie was seen blowing out a cream birthday cake as she celebrated turning 25. Picture: Instagram

The evening saw a lavish party where Kylie was treated to an impressive firework display.

Her friends and family documented the fireworks on their social media accounts, where Kylie was seen posing underneath the display in a sheer gown.

Kylie was also seen blowing out candles on a cream birthday cake, adorned with two pale pink roses.

