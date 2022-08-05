Kylie Jenner shows off ‘spoiled’ daughter Stormi’s $16,000 shopping spree in London

Kylie is currently in London and took her daughter on an extra special shopping spree.

Kylie Jenner has embarked on a huge shopping trip in London with daughter Stormi, and has shown off thousands of pounds worth in designer shoes and bags.

The Kardashians star called her daughter 'spoiled' as they went on a shopping spree to Harrods, a luxury department store.

She also visited herself visiting a bespoke Kylie Cosmetics store inside of the shop, where daughter Stormi tried out her products.

Kylie Jenner slammed for posing in laboratory with 'no gloves or hair cap'

The pair are currently in London supporting Travis Scott who is performing. Picture: Instagram

Kylie took to TikTok and Instagram to document her shopping trip, and filmed racks of designer clothes, shoes and bags - revealing that they had been set out for her.

"Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping", Kylie said in a TikTok, panning over thousands of pounds worth of goods.

Most noticeably, there were several Christian Dior bags ranging in size, which retail for thousands.

Travis Scott 'drops major hint' at his 6-month-old son's name with Kylie Jenner

Stormi was called 'spoiled' by her mother as she documented designer items laid out for her. Picture: Instagram

"Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl," the mother of two said in the clip.

Kylie also showed a huge stack of toys that were set out for daughter Stormi among the designer goods.

This shopping spree is a far cry from Kylie's Target shopping adventure with Stormi and her cousins.

Kylie Jenner hints at baby number 3 with Travis Scott

Kylie has been slammed for flying frequently on private jets. Picture: Instagram

After facing backlash from her private jet antics, Kylie uploaded a TikTok of herself taking Stormi to Target to buy toys.

Fans claimed that it was damage control for bragging about her private jet usage and an attempt for the 24-year-old to appear 'relatable'.

Kylie is currently in London supporting boyfriend Travis Scott as he performs at the O2 arena this weekend.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA