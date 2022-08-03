Kylie Jenner slammed for posing in laboratory with 'no gloves or hair cap'

3 August 2022, 17:11

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for posting a series of pictures supposedly making her cosmetics line.

Kylie Jenner has been slammed by fans for posing in a laboratory in Italy sporting a lack of hygienic measures.

It appears that Kylie is currently in Milan, Italy at a Kylie Cosmetics factory in her latest Instagram post.

Fans have been trolling Kylie for clearly posing for the shoot, and not creating real products that are sold to consumers.

Kylie was busy working away at the lab
Kylie was busy working away at the lab. Picture: Instagram

Kylie uploaded a series of eight pictures and videos of herself at a factory creating products, including mixing various liquids and powders.

The Kardashians star wore a white lab coat to confirm her professionalism in the factory.

However, fans were quick to point out that Kylie was not adhering to typical safety measures, as she wore her hair down and exposed her hands to the products without wearing gloves.

Fans spotted a camera in the bottom left of this shot
Fans spotted a camera in the bottom left of this shot. Picture: Instagram

One commented "wear a hair cap", noticing her long locks almost dangling in the products.

Another pledged for Kylie to "do better" after noticing "no gloves, no mask, and hair down. "

Others assumed that it was a stunt and Kylie was not actually making the products. A camera is visible in one photo, so it may be a visit for an upcoming episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

