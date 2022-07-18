Penelope Disick 'trolls' aunt Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber cutting in TikTok video

Kardashian fans think that Kourtney's daughter Penelope has made fun of her aunt Kendall Jenner in a TikTok video.

Kendall Jenner was playfully trolled earlier this year after an episode of The Kardashians showed her cutting a cucumber in a strange way.

Now it appears that her niece Penelope Disick has mocked Kendall's cutting skills in a new TikTok video.

Penelope, 10, and her mother Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

Taking to the platform, the 10-year-old recorded herself cutting a cucumber and put the pieces into an ice face roller.

Fans of the Kardashians believe Penelope was throwing shade at aunt Kendall Jenner by showing her how to cut a cucumber correctly.

Penelope cutting a cucumber correctly. Picture: TikTok

This comes after the model was trolled on social media for the way she cut a cucumber.

In the episode of The Kardashians, she used the tip of the knife to cut the cucumber in thin slices whilst crossing her hands over each other.

Mother Kris Jenner asked her child if she needed to call the chef to help her slice the vegetable.

Fans reacted to Penelope's playful trolling by commenting on the TikTok asking if she is "making fun of auntie Kendall."

One commented that she is "so glad someone in the family knows how to cut cucumber."

Penelope posted the video under her second TikTok account, titled 'aestheticqueen118'.