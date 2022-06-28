Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker 'likes' her nude sunbathing photo amid split rumours

The NBA player liked supermodel Kendall's picture despite having split up.

Devin Booker liked ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner's nude photo on Instagram, less than a week after they reportedly split.

Kendall, 26, shared pictures from her latest adventures on Sunday, June 26, which included a sunset drive, a sushi dinner, horse riding and a nude image of Kendall sunbathing.

Kendall in a recent post sunbathing by the pool. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

Booker, 25, liked the post which included the nude picture, shortly after it was posted.

The NBA player and model reportedly split last week after dating for two years.

The couple started dating in June 2020, after being spotted for the first time together in Arizona in April 2020.

Kendall and Devin were spotted at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy last month. Picture: Getty Images

A source told E! News that "Kendall and Devin have hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The couple dated for two years. Picture: Getty Images

However, the insider did indicate that the breakup may not be permanent, and said that they are "taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be."

Clearly the pair have now reconciled, as Kendall and Devin were spotted in Malibu Sunday June 26 spending time alone with each other.

In photos obtained by TMZ, they appeared in good spirits, and it looks like a spark has been reignited.

Fans were quick to respond to the reports that the couple have reconciled, with one fan saying "thank u" to the fact that they are still together.