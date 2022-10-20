Kris Jenner wants her ashes to be made into necklaces for her children

20 October 2022, 11:01

Kris made the announcement in the latest episode of The Kardashians about her wishes for the next stage.

Kris Jenner has opened up about her unique plans for her death in the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The Kardashian matriarch has declared that she wants to be cremated and for her ashes to be made into necklaces for her family members.

Their end-of-life wishes came as Kris, 66, underwent hip replacement surgery after experiencing extreme pain for months beforehand.

Kylie Jenner & mother Kris labelled 'out of touch' after comparing car wash to Disneyland

Kris at fashion week recently.
Kris pictured at fashion week recently. . Picture: Getty Images

"Kim asked the doctor to save my bones so she could make jewellery out of it" Kris revealed on a call with daughter Kylie whilst lying next to other daughter Khloe, 38.

Kylie responded and said that it would be "weird", and Kris clarified that she found it "creepy."

Khloe then piped up and said to her mum "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?"

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

MJ is Kris Jenner's mother.
Kris with her mother MJ, daughter Kim and her grandparents. . Picture: Instagram

"That's a great idea!" Kris responded, but Khloe had other ideas and said "That's weird."

"No, it's not," Kris told her daughter.

In a confessional, Khloe told that camera that "My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will because people are gonna visit me."

Kris then joked due to their large family, their place of rest would feel like a "club" due to the amount of people there.

Kris Jenner reveals she wants another boob job after having hip replacement surgery

Kylie, Kris, Khloe and Kim at the Met Gala.
Kylie, Kris, Khloe and Kim at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

In another confessional Kris joked: "Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It's epic!"

Earlier in the episode, Kris embarked on a hip replacement surgery after experiencing pain, which left her children worried for her: ""Surgery is really scary. I'm just low-key freaking out because it's taking so long but I'm like the family representative here, so I'm just gonna keep it together and be strong", Kim said to the cameras.

Kris has now recovered from her transplant and seems to be on top form!

