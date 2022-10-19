Lamar Odom denies posting throwback pic with 'best friend' Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has denied posting a throwback picture of him and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian on Facebook, which claimed that he missed his 'best friend'.

Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom now claims that he did not post a throwback picture of Khloe and him on Facebook.

Last weekend Odom posted a throwback picture of Khloe and Lamar embracing with the caption "Missing my best friend. #memories for life."

However, Odom's representative has now told TMZ that he does not have access to his official account and the page is run by a former manager.

Lamar Odom shares throwback pic of Khloe Kardashian and says he 'misses her'

Khloe and Lamar were together for seven years. Picture: Getty Images

On the original post which has now been deleted, 'Lamar' even responded to a fan's comment under the post and clapped back at their questioning "I'm human just like everyone else."

Considering his representative's comments, Odom has reportedly attempted to gain access to his Facebook account, but has no success.

He has apparently even travelled to Facebook's (Meta) headquarters in an attempt to get his account back, according to Page Six.

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Lamar posted this caption to a throwback snap of Khloe and him. Picture: Facebook

Lamar's love life has caused lots of drama and chaos over the years, and the pair were officially married for seven years.

They married back in 2009, just after one month of dating, and split in 2013 but the divorce was not finalised until 2016.

Khloe's ex also recently shared that he finds it difficult to watch Khloe's reality show The Kardashians, but said it was his 'guilty pleasure' to watch his ex-wife.