Tristan Thompson shares sweet artwork handmade by daughter True

Khloe Kardashian's cheating ex Tristan Thompson has shared a sweet handmade artwork from his daughter True Thompson.

Tristan Thompson has shared a sweet artwork on his Instagram featuring him and his daughter who he shares with Khloe Kardashian, True.

Khloe Kardashian's cheating ex boyfriend took to his millions of social media followers to share True's creation, which he captioned: "Lights my heart, #myprincess."

The 31-year-old has recently welcomed his second child with Kardashian, a boy, mere months after he admitted to fathering a child with another woman whilst they were still together.

Tristan Thompson spotted with OnlyFans model after Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child

Khloé, Tristan and daughter True. Picture: Instagram

The NBA player shared the artwork made by his daughter that included a picture of the pair decorated by yellow, green and red paint splatters alongside the sweet phrase 'I love you daddy' and 'dad' alongside her name and the year 2022.

The black and white picture is in a heart-shaped frame which features the pair smiling as they posed for the selfie.

Thompson is also a father to a nine-week-old son with Kardashian, as well as Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and Theo, 10 months, with baby mama Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence after welcoming baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson

Tristan shared the artwork on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Khloe has been granted full custody of their new child, and is raising True and her son mostly by herself.

Khloe revealed that she "loves everything, even the hard parts" about parenting her two children, despite all of the drama and trauma from the infidelity scandals.

The NBA player remains unsigned in the 2022-23 basketball season, and was not drafted for a specific team.