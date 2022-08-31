Khloe Kardashian breaks silence after welcoming baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate earlier this month.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence over welcoming her second child via surrogate earlier this month.

The reality star and ex Tristan Thompson kept the news of their new arrival under wraps until this July, and the baby boy was born in early August.

Kardashian has now opened up about being a mother of two in a new interview with Elle magazine.

Khloe and her daughter True pictured on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her new bundle of joy for the first time, the 38-year-old opened up that she loves "everything, even the hard parts" about parenting.

[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift", she continued to Elle.

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much", Khloe revealed about her journey as a mum-of-two.

Khloe, True and Tristan pictured before their split. Picture: Instagram

Khloe and Tristan announced that they were expecting a second child via surrogate, and stressed that the child was conceived in November 2021.

A month later, Khloe discovered that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who was born in December 2021.

Kardashian and Thompson have yet to share a picture or name of their new arrival, with a source stating that "she is taking her time with the name."