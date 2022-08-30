When does The Kardashians season two air on Disney+ and Hulu?

30 August 2022, 16:43

When is The Kardashians new series on? Here's everything we know about the return of the reality show...

A new series of hit reality show The Kardashians is coming to our screens shortly after the first season ended back in June.

Ever since that bombshell of a series finale, Kardashian fans have awaited the new season of the show.

There is not long to wait until episodes start airing weekly on Hulu and Disney+ in the UK and we can't wait!

The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker will be shown in season two.
Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker will be shown in season two. Picture: Instagram

When is The Kardashians season two airing?

The show will come back to our screens on September 22nd, 2022.

New episodes will be airing every Thursday, documenting the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris.

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? All the clues towards baby number 3

Where can I watch The Kardashians season two?

After wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians with a 20-season run, the clan moved television networks from E! to Hulu / Disney+.

For those in the UK, you can watch the series on streaming platform Disney+. For those internationally based, it will be available on Hulu.

The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Is there a trailer for season two?

Yes, Hulu have released a trailer teasing the events for the upcoming season.

Kendall reveals in a confessional: "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family, there's just no changing it."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown clone charging thousands for meet and greets

A Chris Brown lookalike is reportedly charging $1500 for meet-and-greets

Chris Brown

Khloe Kardashian calls out sister Kim for controversial 'women in business' comments

Khloe Kardashian calls out sister Kim for controversial 'women in business' comments

Taylor Swift fans think she's shading Kim Kardashian with her new album

Taylor Swift fans think she's shading Kim Kardashian with her new album

Jennifer Lopez addressed viral leaked video from wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez addresses viral leaked video from wedding to Ben Affleck

Trending

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 'GOD DID' lyrics meaning explained

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 'GOD DID' lyrics meaning explained

DJ Khaled

Kylie Jenner slammed for 'rude' interaction fan at cosmetics launch party

Kylie Jenner slammed for 'rude' interaction fan at cosmetics launch party

Kylie Jenner

DJ Khaled feat. Kanye West and Eminem 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' lyrics meaning explained

DJ Khaled feat. Kanye West and Eminem 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' lyrics meaning explained

DJ Khaled

Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child

Drake's son Adonis: 18 cute photos and videos of the rapper's child

Drake

Jennifer Lopez axed dancers 'because they were Virgos', claims Glee star

Jennifer Lopez axed dancers 'because they were Virgos', claims Glee star

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown