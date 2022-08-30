When does The Kardashians season two air on Disney+ and Hulu?

When is The Kardashians new series on? Here's everything we know about the return of the reality show...

A new series of hit reality show The Kardashians is coming to our screens shortly after the first season ended back in June.

Ever since that bombshell of a series finale, Kardashian fans have awaited the new season of the show.

There is not long to wait until episodes start airing weekly on Hulu and Disney+ in the UK and we can't wait!

The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker will be shown in season two. Picture: Instagram

When is The Kardashians season two airing?

The show will come back to our screens on September 22nd, 2022.

New episodes will be airing every Thursday, documenting the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris.

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? All the clues towards baby number 3

Where can I watch The Kardashians season two?

After wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians with a 20-season run, the clan moved television networks from E! to Hulu / Disney+.

For those in the UK, you can watch the series on streaming platform Disney+. For those internationally based, it will be available on Hulu.

The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Is there a trailer for season two?

Yes, Hulu have released a trailer teasing the events for the upcoming season.

Kendall reveals in a confessional: "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family, there's just no changing it."