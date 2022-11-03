Khloe Kardashian wants to meet Tristan Thompson's baby mama

Khloe is reportedly 'ready to meet' Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols after the paternity scandal.

Khloe Kardashian is 'ready to meet' Maralee Nichols - the baby mama of Tristan Thompson's child Theo, despite their huge paternity scandals.

The 38-year-old reality star recently welcomed her second child with Thompson, whilst Nichols welcomed baby Theo in December of last year.

Khloe is now reportedly wanting to meet the other woman, and believes that it is "important" for the half-siblings to be close.

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols breaks silence after paternity result

Maralee Nichols and baby Theo. Picture: Instagram

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

"Khloe knows firsthand how very important it is to have a close relationship with your siblings and she would never want to deny her children this", a source revealed.

The insider continued: "For True and her son to get to know their other siblings, Khloe knows that she first has to get to know Maralee, as she already has a friendly repertoire with Jordan."

"She has been putting this off and putting this off, but she is ready to meet Maralee and ready for her kids to meet their brother. She thinks that it would be wonderful for True and True's baby brother to have a play date with Theo."

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols throws shade at him amid surrogacy news

Maralee and Khloe were both expecting Tristan's children at the same time unbeknownst to them.

Earlier this week, Khloe and Tristan reunited at a family Halloween party, where their daughter True dressed up as a cat and their newborn son dressed as Tigger.

Khloe did not show her newborn son's face in the pictures, but showed a glimpse of her 3-month-old son wearing miniature Nike trainers.