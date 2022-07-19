Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols throws shade at him amid surrogacy news

19 July 2022, 12:20

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols has thrown shade at the NBA player after it was announced that Khloé Kardashian is having another child with him via surrogate.

Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan Thompson's latest child, has shaded the NBA player in a latest Instagram post, which marks her first public posting since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another child via surrogate.

The fitness instructor, 31, posted an image on Instagram of herself wearing jeans and a crop top with the caption simply put "Theo's mom".

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby's gender has been revealed

The image Maralee posted on her social media
The image Maralee posted on her social media. Picture: Instagram

Fans believe it was her response to the recent news of Tristan's second child with Kardashian, despite his reputation as a notorious love rat.

Last year, Tristan Thompson fathered a child named Theo with Nichols, which was only revealed when court documents were leaked.

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols breaks silence after paternity result

She shares a son, Theo, with Tristan Thompson
She shares a son, Theo, with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Tristan initially denied being the father of Theo's child, however admitted it via Instagram story. In response to Maralee's lawsuit, he filed an emergency gag order request in order to attempt to stop her from speaking about about the affair or the child.

Fans were quick to express their thoughts on Tristan, and left comments such as "Theo's mom and dad."

Tristan already has a child with Khloé Kardashian and is expecting another via surrogate
Tristan already has a child with Khloé Kardashian and is expecting another via surrogate. Picture: Getty Images

Tristan Thompson spotted holding hands with mystery woman amid surrogacy news

One follower wrote "Has Tristan the trashcan met his son yet?"

This comes after Nichols revealed that Tristan has yet to pay child support and has not visited his young son.

The story Tristan posted that admitted he was the father of Nichols' child
The story Tristan posted that admitted he was the father of Nichols' child. Picture: Instagram

Khloé and Tristan are expecting a baby boy in the 'coming days'. They already share True, 4, together and co-parent despite not being in a relationship.

Kardashian discovered the news of Tristan's infidelity through social media, which was captured in the finale of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The Weeknd

