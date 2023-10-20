How Tall Are The Kardashian Family? Kardashian Heights in Feet & Metres

Watch the trailer for The Kardashians Season 4

How tall are the Kardashian Family? Here's the lowdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Kardashian-Jenner family are arguably one of the world's most famous families, with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and mother Kris building a multi-billion dollar empire across fashion, beauty, media and modelling.

With over a foot of height difference between the shortest and tallest sibling, fans are often surprised over the heights of the famous family.

So, how tall are the Kardashian family? Who is the tallest and who is the shortest Kardashian? Here's the rundown of the Kardashian family's heights.

The Kardashian sisters have built an expansive empire of beauty, fashion and media ventures. Picture: Alamy