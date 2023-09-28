Where To Watch The Kardashians and When Do New Episodes Come Out?

28 September 2023

Watch the trailer for The Kardashians Season 4

Has the new season of The Kardashians come out yet? What time can I watch them? Here's everything you need to know.

The Kardashian family are back for another hit series of their Disney+ show 'The Kardashians'.

Sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall are back alongside momager Kris Jenner and their expansive family for the fourth series of their fly-on-the-wall docuseries.

This season sees Kim and Kourtney’s feud spilling over into the new episodes after they fell out over Kim “stealing” Kourtney’s Dolce Vita aesthetic. as well as new romances from the two younger sisters.

So, how can you watch The Kardashians and what is the release schedule for the show? Here's the lowdown.

Khloe Kardashian and her famous sisters are back for series four.
Khloe Kardashian and her famous sisters are back for series four. Picture: Alamy

  1. Where can I watch The Kardashians in the UK?

    You can watch the new season of The Kardashians on Disney+ in the UK.

    If you are based in the United States, you will be able to watch the series on Hulu.

    The Kardashians series four has now premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus on Thursday 28th September at 5am GMT.

    This means brand new episodes are out now to watch!

    Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together.
    This season follows on from Kourtney and Kim's feud over her wedding design. Picture: Instagram

  2. When do new episodes of The Kardashians air?

    New episodes of The Kardashians are released Hulu and Disney Plus every Thursday at 12am ET, which is 5am BST.

    Here is the full episode guide of season four of The Kardashians.

    • Episode 1 – Thursday, 28th September 2023
    • Episode 2 – Thursday 5th October 2023
    • Episode 3 – Thursday, 12th October 2023
    • Episode 4 – Thursday, 19th October 2023
    • Episode 5 – Thursday, 26th October 2023
    • Episode 6 – Thursday, 2nd November 2023
    • Episode 7 – Thursday, 9th November 2023
    • Episode 8 – Thursday, 16th November 2023
    • Episode 9 – Thursday, 23rd November 2023
    • Episode 10 – Thursday, 30th November 2023
    The siblings are back for another season!
    The siblings are back for another season! Picture: Alamy

