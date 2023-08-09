When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date in 2023?

9 August 2023, 13:18

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they're having a boy

Kourtney and Travis are soon to be expecting their first child together, but when is their baby boy due?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together and talk has turned to when the little one is due.

The couple are expecting a baby boy, and announced her pregnancy to the world during husband Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Fans are keen to learn more details about her pregnancy, including the due date.

What is Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy's name? Fan predictions, theories & more

Kourtney revealed that she drunk husband Travis' semen during her fertility journey.
Kourt and Travis are expecting their first child together. . Picture: Alamy

When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date?

Kourtney has revealed her pregnancy, but she hasn't shared too much detail about when her baby boy is due.

The 44-year-old is expected to be around the four-month mark, meaning that her due date is likely to be around October to December 2023.

Kourtney has been active on social media showing off her growing bump amid her pregnancy journey.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Pregnancy Timeline

Kourtney is welcoming her baby boy soon!
Kourtney is welcoming her baby boy soon! Picture: Instagram

Kourtney has announced that she will be having a baby boy to join her growing family.

Kourt already has three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - with ex Scott Disick and Travis has three children - Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

Should the due date be announced before the little one has arrived, this page will be updated i ndue course.

