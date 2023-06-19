Kourtney Kardashian debuts baby bump after pregnancy announcement at Blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

Kourtney and Travis are having a baby!

Kourtney Kardashian has debuted her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy at husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert!

The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy by writing a sign "Travis I'm pregnant" at the Los Angeles date for Blink-182's tour, and has now shared the sweetest behind the scenes snaps of the announcement.

Kourtney and Travis previously revealed in February 2022 that they had stopped IVF treatments, and Kourt is now expecting their first child together.

Kourt and Travis are having a baby! Picture: Instagram

In the Instagram carousel, the expecting mum and Travis kissed her baby bump whilst backstage at the venue.

Kourtney captioned the post: "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."

The 44-year-old wore a black mesh bodysuit and black leather trousers to reveal her baby bump at the LA concert, and was surrounded by daughter Penelope, stepdaughter Alabama and niece North West.

Kourtney announced the pregnancy at a Blink-182 show. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney held up the sign to announce the pregnancy in homage to Blink-182's 'All the Small Things' music video from 2010.

As Travis saw the sign, he left his drum kit to embrace Kourtney who was watching in the VIP section, and have been talking about having children since they started dating a few years ago.

Kourtney is already mum to three kids - Mason, Penelope and Reign, whilst Travis is dad to Alabama, Landon and step-dad to Atiana.