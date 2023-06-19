Kourtney Kardashian debuts baby bump after pregnancy announcement at Blink-182 concert

19 June 2023, 11:26

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

Kourtney and Travis are having a baby!

Kourtney Kardashian has debuted her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy at husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert!

The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy by writing a sign "Travis I'm pregnant" at the Los Angeles date for Blink-182's tour, and has now shared the sweetest behind the scenes snaps of the announcement.

Kourtney and Travis previously revealed in February 2022 that they had stopped IVF treatments, and Kourt is now expecting their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian dragged over viral Dolce and Gabanna fight with sister Kim

Kourt and Travis are having a baby!
Kourt and Travis are having a baby! Picture: Instagram

In the Instagram carousel, the expecting mum and Travis kissed her baby bump whilst backstage at the venue.

Travis Barker has flown 'over 20 times’ thanks to Kourtney Kardashian after fatal crash

Kourtney captioned the post: "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."

The 44-year-old wore a black mesh bodysuit and black leather trousers to reveal her baby bump at the LA concert, and was surrounded by daughter Penelope, stepdaughter Alabama and niece North West.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Kourtney announced the pregnancy at a Blink-182 show.
Kourtney announced the pregnancy at a Blink-182 show. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney held up the sign to announce the pregnancy in homage to Blink-182's 'All the Small Things' music video from 2010.

As Travis saw the sign, he left his drum kit to embrace Kourtney who was watching in the VIP section, and have been talking about having children since they started dating a few years ago.

Kourtney is already mum to three kids - Mason, Penelope and Reign, whilst Travis is dad to Alabama, Landon and step-dad to Atiana.

WATCH: Jorja Smith Reveals What She Finds Attractive In A Partner

Jorja Smith Reveals What She Finds Attractive In A Partner 💌 | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kourtney Kardashian dating history: From Scott Disick to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian dating history: From Scott Disick to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Kylie Jenner dragged after playing Tory Lanez despite guilty verdict in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Kylie Jenner dragged over Tory Lanez video amid Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist deletes unedited photo of her within 10 minutes

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist deletes unedited photo of her within 10 minutes

Trending

Kourtney Kardashian dragged over viral Dolce and Gabanna fight with sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian dragged over viral Dolce and Gabanna fight with sister Kim

Doja Cat 'Attention' lyrics meaning revealed

Doja Cat 'Attention' lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd fans think he leaked voicemail from ex Bella Hadid mid-concert

The Weeknd fans think he leaked voicemail from ex Bella Hadid mid-concert

The Weeknd

Eminem fans think he MISSED daughter Alaina's wedding after photos go viral

Eminem fans think he MISSED daughter Alaina's wedding after photos go viral

Eminem

Nick Cannon, father of 12, reveals he is open to having more children

Nick Cannon, father of 12, reveals he is open to having more children

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100