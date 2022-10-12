Travis Barker has flown 'over 20 times’ thanks to Kourtney Kardashian after fatal crash

12 October 2022, 16:24

Travis Barker got candid at the help he received from wife Kourtney Kardashian to conquer his fear of flying.

Travis Barker has shared that due to his wife Kourtney Kardashian, he has fought his phobia of flying after surviving a fatal plane crash in 2008, which left him afraid to fly.

In a recent interview with L'Officiel Magazine, Travis revealed the extent to which his debilitating anxiety of flying stopped him from visiting other countries for work or pleasure.

Now, his band Blink-182 have announced a 2023 world tour, where Barker is flying around the world to perform, thus conquering his fear of flying which was helped by Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Travis Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian and is the drummer of Blink-182
Travis Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian and is the drummer of Blink-182. Picture: Getty Images

When asked about his fear of flying, he said he was "crippled by it, I wouldn't even look at a plane."

"So I’d always put it out there: I’ll never fly again; I’m never going to Brazil, never going anywhere unless people find a way for me to get there. I’d travel six days to New York on a bus, and ten days from New York to London on a cruise ship. It was hell, but it was all I knew. I was stuck in my ways, and really cool with not flying again", Travis revealed to the publication.

He then shared how he took steps to overcome his fear with his now wife Kourtney, who encouraged him to take trips together.

Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation

Kourtney and Travis pictured earlier this month at fashion week.
Kourtney and Travis pictured earlier this month at fashion week. Picture: Getty Images

"She would be like, 'I want to take you to so many places,' and it was almost painful to hear because I was so restricted", he said about his wife Kourtney.

Travis continued: "I’d put these handcuffs on myself. Even someone saying, 'Could you just try,' would give me nightmares for days. And then I said, 'If you ever want to try, don’t tell me—give me less than 24 hours notice, and we’ll see what happens.'"

"She did that, and it worked. I don’t think I would have done it if I wasn’t in love, and feeling invincible. And I’ve flown 20 times now."

Kourtney Kardashian admits she sleeps in the same bed as her 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Travis Barker was the only survivor in a plane crash in 2008 which killed five others.

He obtained severe burns on two-thirds of his body and was left with a lifelong phobia of flying.

Blink-182 have reunited as their original trio and will embark on a world tour next year along with new music.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stormzy new album 2022

Stormzy new album 2022 'This Is What I Mean' : release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Stormzy

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Trending

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations for her dream man

Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations of a dream man

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address
Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown