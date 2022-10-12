Travis Barker has flown 'over 20 times’ thanks to Kourtney Kardashian after fatal crash

Travis Barker got candid at the help he received from wife Kourtney Kardashian to conquer his fear of flying.

Travis Barker has shared that due to his wife Kourtney Kardashian, he has fought his phobia of flying after surviving a fatal plane crash in 2008, which left him afraid to fly.

In a recent interview with L'Officiel Magazine, Travis revealed the extent to which his debilitating anxiety of flying stopped him from visiting other countries for work or pleasure.

Now, his band Blink-182 have announced a 2023 world tour, where Barker is flying around the world to perform, thus conquering his fear of flying which was helped by Kardashian.

Travis Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian and is the drummer of Blink-182. Picture: Getty Images

When asked about his fear of flying, he said he was "crippled by it, I wouldn't even look at a plane."

"So I’d always put it out there: I’ll never fly again; I’m never going to Brazil, never going anywhere unless people find a way for me to get there. I’d travel six days to New York on a bus, and ten days from New York to London on a cruise ship. It was hell, but it was all I knew. I was stuck in my ways, and really cool with not flying again", Travis revealed to the publication.

He then shared how he took steps to overcome his fear with his now wife Kourtney, who encouraged him to take trips together.

Kourtney and Travis pictured earlier this month at fashion week. Picture: Getty Images

"She would be like, 'I want to take you to so many places,' and it was almost painful to hear because I was so restricted", he said about his wife Kourtney.

Travis continued: "I’d put these handcuffs on myself. Even someone saying, 'Could you just try,' would give me nightmares for days. And then I said, 'If you ever want to try, don’t tell me—give me less than 24 hours notice, and we’ll see what happens.'"

"She did that, and it worked. I don’t think I would have done it if I wasn’t in love, and feeling invincible. And I’ve flown 20 times now."

Travis Barker was the only survivor in a plane crash in 2008 which killed five others.

He obtained severe burns on two-thirds of his body and was left with a lifelong phobia of flying.

Blink-182 have reunited as their original trio and will embark on a world tour next year along with new music.