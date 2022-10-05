Kourtney Kardashian admits she sleeps in the same bed as her 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Kourtney appeared on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast to discuss her unconventional parenting style.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she still shares a bed with her 10-year-old daughter Penelope.

She appeared on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast to discuss her unconventional parenting style with her children.

Kourtney has three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney Kardashian SLAMMED online over 'sustainable collab' with fast fashion brand Boohoo

Penelope, 10, and her mother Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

On the podcast, she revealed: "We’ve spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don’t worry about [Penelope].

"She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does, unless she has a friend sleepover, unless she leaves me to sleep at Travis’s or Auntie Koko’s [Khloé] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim].

She continued: "But besides that, we are so close."

Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation

Kourtney, Penelope and Travis in a recent picture. Picture: Instagram

The mum of three also revealed that her and husband Travis Barker live in separate houses at the moment, and that her kids love going to Travis' house on the weekends.

"Over the weekend, Penelope and Reign slept [at Barker's house] with him without me. They did not want me there," she said.

"Reign did that three nights in a row and Penelope joined them on the third night. And I said, 'Oh, do you guys want me to stay too?' And she was not having it.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Kourtney continued: "They did not want me there."

Despite criticism from fans over her parenting style, Kourtney insisted that her "kids will always be her priority" and enjoys the normalcy of tasks attached to motherhood.

Season two of The Kardashians continues every Thursday on Disney Plus.