Kourtney Kardashian puts husband Travis Barker on a 'sex ban' after struggling to conceive

Kourtney Kardashian spoke candidly about her wish to have another child with husband Travis Barker in a new interview.

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her difficulty to conceive and the alternative routes she is trying in a new interview.

Speaking to Wall Street Journal, The Kardashians star spoke about her wish to have a child together with her new husband.

Kardashian detailed the new methods she was trying in order to conceive after IVF didn't work, which includes a sex ban for husband Travis.

Kourtney is married to Travis Barker, a drummer for Blink-182. Picture: Getty Images

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married", Kourt revealed.

When speaking about her wellness journey, she said: "You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days."

"Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in order to] hopefully have a baby."

Kourtney was then asked if it was difficult to give up these practices, and revealed: "'Yeah, kind of. But the reward on the other side - when you can't have something and then you have it, right?"

The pair have been vocal about their want for a child together - Kourtney already has three with ex Scott Disick and Travis has two.

Season one of The Kardashians documented Kourtney and Travis as they tried IVF and egg retrieval in order to conceive, however these attempts failed.

Kourtney pictured with her children Mason and Penelope. Picture: Getty Images

As well as speaking about her difficulty to conceive, Kardashian revealed that she has come out with a line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme.

She revealed that she has worked with professionals for five years to create her new brand.

The products launch at the end of September, and vow to "become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life."