Everything that happened in the last season of The Kardashians on Hulu
13 September 2022, 09:19 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 09:27
Forgot what happened in the first season of The Kardashians? Here's the rundown before season two drops.
Ever since Season one of The Kardashians dropped, we have been let in for an intimate look at the lives of America’s most famous reality TV family.
After KUWTK ceased airing after 20 seasons, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie moved over to Hulu and Disney+ to produce their new show.
Season one looked at multiple events during 2021, with 10 episodes detailing various parts of their lives, from family, love lives and personal struggles.
The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far
It covered Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker and Khloe’s drama with ex Tristan Thompson.
The series had ten, hour-long episodes, and it is expected that the latest season will follow suit.
As season two drops later this month, here is a run-down of everything that happened with each Kardashian.
When does The Kardashians season two air on Disney+ and Hulu?
-
Kris Jenner
Matriarch and momager Kris Jenner spends lots of time with boyfriend Corey Gamble this season.
They go on a sweet journey to New York where Kris visits her old apartment.
She is mostly cheering on her children this season, although son Rob is absent in the Hulu show.
Kris goes shopping with her kids a lot this season and accompanies them in their antics.
-
Kim Kardashian
Kim had quite the season on the Hulu show. A big arc of the season was Kim hosting SNL, where she met now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Additionally, Kim finds an inappropriate meme stating that new footage from her sex tape is going to be released whilst looking at son Saint’s game on his iPad.
Kim Kardashian fans believe she's accidentally shown 'proof' of a boob job
This then triggers Kanye to retrieve Kim’s unreleased sex tape from Ray J’s manager, who then destroys it.
Kim’s journey with Law school is also documented, and she opens up about taking the baby bar test in her journey to become a lawyer.
-
Khloe Kardashian
In season one, Khloe can be seen visibly struggling with social media and the backlash she receives.
She appears as a guest on The Late Late Show which goes smoothly, and that calms her nerves.
Khloe’s on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson is shown in the season, and Khloe reveals in episode four that they are back together.
What is the name of Khloé and Tristan's baby boy?
However, the good news does not last for long as it is revealed that Tristan has cheated on Khloe again, and this time fathered a child with another woman.
A family meeting is called as they discuss how Khloe should react and cope with the news, which will be continued in season two.
The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
-
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney had now-husband Travis Barker by her side for this season. The show aired their adorable engagement which took place on the coast.
Kourt did not include her three children in the proposal and rung them on FaceTime to share the news.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline
However, Penelope cried after finding out she was not included in the process.
Also, it documented their journey to have another child, as Kourtney started egg retrieval and IVF.
Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation
-
Kendall Jenner
Kendall took a bit of a backseat this season as she focused on her modelling career.
However, she does have a disagreement with Scott Disick when he alleges that the Kardashian family have stopped inviting him to events due to Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis Barker.
Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson's IGNORE each other during awkward run-in
-
Kylie Jenner
Like Kendall, Kylie doesn’t appear much in the series. It is likely she will have a larger role in season two as her pregnancy will be documented.
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? All the clues towards baby number 3
Kylie does go on a fun grocery store trip with mum Kris, where they pick out their own items and exclaims how odd it is to be doing normal person activities.
Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA