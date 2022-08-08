What is the name of Khloé and Tristan's baby boy?

Khloé and Tristan have welcomed their second child together via surrogate, but what have they named him?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together via surrogacy this weekend (August 6).

A representative for the Kardashians confirmed the baby boy's birth to PEOPLE.

The star of The Kardashians and the NBA player split in January but will be reportedly co-parenting their new addition.

Khloé Kardashian drops a major hint that her surrogate gave birth to second child with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé and Tristan are now parents to two children. Picture: Instagram

Khloé and Tristan already share daughter True, 4, together.

The pair have not yet decided on a name for their son, and are reportedly taking their time to name True's baby brother.

The news of the baby was revealed last month, and the child was conceived in November 2021, before it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Lamar Odom says Khloé Kardashian "could have hollered at him" for another baby

Kardashian shared an image of her daughter True yesterday (7 August) with the caption 'My happy sweet girl 💕'.

True was pictured sitting on a counter alongside an elaborate flower display in the shape of a cat.

Despite not being mentioned in the image, fans were quick to congratulate Khloé on the baby's arrival with one saying 'Cutest big sister!!!!'

Congratulations to the now family of four!