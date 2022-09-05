Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson's IGNORE each other during awkward run-in

The star of The Kardashians reportedly blanked her sister's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a concert.

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson blanked each other at a concert this weekend due to their relationship to Khloe Kardashian.

The status between Khloe and cheating ex Tristan Thompson's relationship - whom she shares two children with - is complicated to say the least.

However, it appears that it is currently frosty as 26-year-old Kendall refused to mingle and acknowledge the NBA player.

Kendall pictured in LA recently. Picture: Getty Images

Both Tristan and Kendall attended artist The Weeknd's concert separately in LA this weekend (2 September), and were led to a VIP party platform to watch the concert.

According to ET, the pair refused to talk to each other and an eyewitness told the outlet that: “Kendall and Tristan walked by each other but did not acknowledge each other.”

Tristan apparently paid little attention to the show, as he was seen by onlookers as texting and speaking to his entourage.

Tristan is not in the Kardashian family's good books. Picture: Getty Images

Kendall was joined by a few influencers including Camila Morrone, who recently split with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

It seems that the Kardashian family are not the biggest fans of The NBA player, who has admitted to cheating on Khloe multiple times.

Despite this, Khloe and Tristan have recently welcomed their second child, a son, together via surrogate.

The former couple already share daughter True, 4, together, and co-parent both children.

The embarrassment for Tristan is reminiscent of earlier this year, when he was booed by a crowd in London after appearing backstage whilst watching singer Giveon perform.

Neither Khloe or Tristan have shared the name of their child or any pictures.