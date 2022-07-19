Kendall Jenner fans think she got a secret 'butt enhancement'

19 July 2022, 13:10

The model sparked speculation amongst fans after watching a video on her Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner turned heads aplenty over the weekend after sharing some sultry videos on her Instagram story.

Penelope Disick 'trolls' aunt Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber cutting in TikTok video

The 26-year-old model attended the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner and businesswoman Lauren Rothberg, and wore a dark green, figure-hugging Dries Van Noten gown, which accentuated her supermodel frame.

Kendall Jenner turned heads aplenty over the weekend in her figure-hugging dress.
Kendall Jenner turned heads aplenty over the weekend in her figure-hugging dress. Picture: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall posted a number of mirror selfies showing off her curvaceous behind, prompting some fans to take to social media to discuss whether or not she'd had some kind of work done.

"Kendall Nicole, we know that ain’t ya booty," wrote one user on a Kardashians Reddit forum. "This reminds me of how Kylie admires her ass and outfits in the mirrors on her TikTok’s. I definitely think Kendall had Sculptra or something," another added.

Tristan Thompson spotted holding hands with mystery woman amid surrogacy news

Sculptra is a cosmetic procedure that uses dermal filler to enhance the curve and shape of ones buttocks. Kendall is yet to responds to the speculation.

Meanwhile, the 818 Tequila founder is thought to have attended the wedding alongside her on-off boyfriend Devin Booker. On the day of the wedding, Kendall could be seen cosying up to a male figure on her Instagram story.

Kendall could be seen cosying up to a male figure on her Instagram story.
Kendall could be seen cosying up to a male figure on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall and NBA player Devin reportedly calling things off in mid-June after two years of dating, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page" and that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."

Just days after these reports, the pair were spotted together at Soho House in Malibu, where they "shared things on their phones and laughed," a source revealed to E! News.

Devin later 'liked' a photo Kendall posted on Instagram of herself sunbathing nude.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner roasted over 'damage control' Target trip amid private jet controversy

Kylie Jenner roasted over 'damage control' Target trip amid private jet controversy

Kylie Jenner

Chaney Jones addresses claims she's dating famous rapper's son after Kanye split

Chaney Jones addresses claims she's dating famous rapper's son after Kanye split
Tristan Thompson dating history: girlfriends & alleged flings from Khloe Kardashian to Sydney Chase

Tristan Thompson's girlfriends & alleged flings: from Khloé Kardashian to Sydney Chase
ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner dating history: from A$AP Rocky to Devin Booker

Trending

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols throws shade at him amid surrogacy news

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols throws shade at him amid surrogacy news
The nostalgic meaning behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding party venue

The nostalgic meaning behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding party venue
Penelope Disick 'trolls' aunt Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber cutting in TikTok video

Penelope Disick 'trolls' aunt Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber cutting in TikTok video
Tristan Thompson spotted holding hands with mystery woman amid surrogacy news

Tristan Thompson spotted holding hands with mystery woman amid surrogacy news
The Idol HBO series

The Idol on HBO Max: trailer, cast, how to watch and more

The Weeknd

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music