Kendall Jenner fans think she got a secret 'butt enhancement'

The model sparked speculation amongst fans after watching a video on her Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner turned heads aplenty over the weekend after sharing some sultry videos on her Instagram story.

The 26-year-old model attended the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner and businesswoman Lauren Rothberg, and wore a dark green, figure-hugging Dries Van Noten gown, which accentuated her supermodel frame.

Kendall Jenner turned heads aplenty over the weekend in her figure-hugging dress. Picture: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall posted a number of mirror selfies showing off her curvaceous behind, prompting some fans to take to social media to discuss whether or not she'd had some kind of work done.

"Kendall Nicole, we know that ain’t ya booty," wrote one user on a Kardashians Reddit forum. "This reminds me of how Kylie admires her ass and outfits in the mirrors on her TikTok’s. I definitely think Kendall had Sculptra or something," another added.

Sculptra is a cosmetic procedure that uses dermal filler to enhance the curve and shape of ones buttocks. Kendall is yet to responds to the speculation.

Meanwhile, the 818 Tequila founder is thought to have attended the wedding alongside her on-off boyfriend Devin Booker. On the day of the wedding, Kendall could be seen cosying up to a male figure on her Instagram story.

Kendall could be seen cosying up to a male figure on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall and NBA player Devin reportedly calling things off in mid-June after two years of dating, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page" and that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."

Just days after these reports, the pair were spotted together at Soho House in Malibu, where they "shared things on their phones and laughed," a source revealed to E! News.

Devin later 'liked' a photo Kendall posted on Instagram of herself sunbathing nude.