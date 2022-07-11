Kim Kardashian claims her beauty standards are 'attainable'

11 July 2022, 13:33

Kim has recently insisted that her looks are 'attainable' and maintained she has had minimal work done over the years.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her influence on unrealistic beauty standards in a recent interview.

She was asked by Alllure whether or not she has had any recent procedures on her face.

Kim responded that she has had a small bit of Botox between her eyebrows, but claimed that she has never had filler in her lips and cheeks, and she has never had eyelash extensions.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week

Kim pictured recently in New York
Kim pictured recently in New York. Picture: Getty Images

People online have a lot to say about Kim's denial that she has had multiple procedures to her face since appearing in the media, however she has confirmed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit her 2022 Met Gala dress.

Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress: price, details, reactions & more

When Kim was asked if she feels responsible or guilty for setting unattainable beauty standards, the personality replied: “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.”

“There are so many different beauty standards – whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs,” she continued.

Kim in 2007.
Kim in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

Kim admitted that she cares more than "90 per cent of the people on this planet" about her looks.

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments", the mum-of-four continued.

Kim Kardashian admits she would "eat poop every single day" to look younger

Fans of the star reacted to Kim's claims she has had minimal work done by saying its 'harmful' she is setting a toxic beauty standard, with people comparing her face from before she gained notoriety to now.

Kim has denied she has had surgery on her body, and claims she works out to achieve her hourglass shape.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nicki Minaj responds to rumours she's pregnant with her second child

Nicki Minaj responds to rumours she's pregnant with her second child

Nicki Minaj

Tristan Thompson booed by crowd in London

Tristan Thompson gets booed by a crowd as he makes an appearance in London
Kylie Jenner slams delivery driver

Kylie Jenner calls out delivery driver after he claimed he heard 'a baby scream' whilst dropping off groceries
Burna Boy 'For My Hand' lyrics meaning revealed

Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran 'For My Hand' lyrics meaning revealed

Trending

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul: Date, Location, Tickets

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight: everything we know about the boxing match so far
Arrdee shows off the house he bought for his mum and says 'how mega grateful' he is

Arrdee shows off the house he bought for his mum and says 'how mega grateful' he is
Kenneth Petty was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced for failing to register as sex offender
North West called out the paparazzi at PFW

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week
Nick Cannon discusses his complex family as he expects ninth baby with fifth woman

Nick Cannon discusses his complex family and 'wants his children to be friends'

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music