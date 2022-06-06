Kim Kardashian admits she would "eat poop every single day" to look younger

Fans have criticised the star following her wild revelation, claiming she's "promoting fears of ageing".

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she would “eat poop every single day” if it would make her look younger.

The 41-year-old reality star made the shocking revelation while announcing that she's launching a new skincare line called SKKN this month.

The SKIMS founder also opened up about how far she would go to stay looking younger than her age.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kim said: “I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

While many fans laughed off her comment, other fans critiqued the star for sending out bad messages in regards to ageing.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "In all seriousness this is so unfortunate. Let’s normalize not being afraid to age and grow old.

"The only reason you would want to be young forever is if you’re not satisfied with life, and thats coming from someone so rich smh. money ≠ happiness"

Another Twitter user wrote: "Normalize aging gracefully and appreciating the beauty in being older, wiser and more mature"

A third Twitter user added: "why you would continue to push these ideas to your young audience is beyond me" while a fourth commented: "You just have to accept aging is part of life at some point wtf is it with wanting to look younger than your actually age"

what i hate about kim’s “i’d eat poo to look young” thing is that she is clearly trying to market insecurity as this relatable thing that “even kim kardashian experiences” it but that isn’t news to us. we’re only insecure BECAUSE of her. she’s the influencer. — ✮ (@noimkilIingboys) June 2, 2022

However, some fans claimed people are "taking the joke out of proportion".

The social media sensation is no stranger to strict beauty regimes to get the look she's after.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim admitted losing 16 pounds (seven kilograms) in just three weeks, in order to be able to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

Kim's new skincare range includes nine different steps including an exfoliator, two serums and facial oils.

The Kardashians star said the regime “might seem scary to some,” but is “all necessary”.

The prices of her skincare products start at around US$90 (£71), with her adding that the price point reflects “high-quality ingredients”

“It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said.