Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week

7 July 2022, 10:56

North West has gone viral for calling out the paparazzi while she was in Paris with her mum Kim Kardashian.

North West is being praised by fans online after she called out the paparazzi for following her around.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was out and about with her mum during Paris Fashion Week and confronted the paps after leaving Kim’s Balenciaga runway show.

In a video that has since gone viral, the 9-year-old can be seen walking out of the venue with her BFF Ryan, who is also the daughter of family friend Tracy Romulus, asking paparazzi: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West called out paparazzi
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West called out paparazzi. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

One of the paps then responds, saying: “Because you're so famous, we love you!" 

North then heads into the car, closely followed by the SKIMS owner.

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral online, with one person tweeting: “I felt North [laughing emoji] like leave us alone idc bout being famous.”

North West accompanied mum Kim Kardashian to PFW
North West accompanied mum Kim Kardashian to PFW. Picture: Getty

“North West is definitely Kanye’s child,” another said.

“Lol North West really is Kanye's mini haha. She’s soo bold,” added a third.

“North is my favourite nepotism baby,” another hilariously tweeted.

