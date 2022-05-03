Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress: price, details, reactions & more

Here's everything you need to know about the iconic 60-year-old sparkly dress

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian wowed last night (May 2nd) at the Met Gala 2022 after she graced the red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic sparkly gown from 1962.

The iconic dress, which is 60-years-old, was reworn for the first time in history by Kim after being sold to Ripley's 'Believe It or Not' museum in Orlando for almost $5 million.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Sporting new bleached blonde hair in a bun whilst being escorted by her beau Pete Davidson, the SKIMS co-founder revealed to Vogue:

"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe".

Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look" she added. "Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case … In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking".

Here's everything you need to know about Kim's iconic Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress!

Full Shot of the Historic Happy Birthday President Kennedy Dress Worn By Marilyn Monroe at Ripley's Believe It Or Not on November 07, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

What was the price of the dress?

Dubbed as 'the world’s most expensive dress', it was sold at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! auction for US$4.81 million.

Originally, it was claimed that Monroe paid $1,440 for the Jean Louis dress that she wore in1962 to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr President" to then President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Actress Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, for his upcoming 45th birthday. Picture: Getty

How many crystals were on the dress?

The dress has approx. 2,500 sparkling stones attached to it, and also came accompanied with armed gloves that Kim revealed she removed from the final look. "I had this idea to put it on...they came with armed gloves and I tried it on and it didn't fit me".

"I told them, 'Give me like three weeks'. I had to lose 16 pounds [seven kilograms] today to be able to fit this. Since I haven't eaten carbs or sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and doughnut party back at the hotel".

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

How did fans react to Kim's look on the red carpet?

Upon the reveal, fans of The Kardashians star took to social media to critique the business mogul on her look, with some fans loving the look and others not so much. Here's some of the best Twitter reactions to the dress.

Kim Kardashian rn trying to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lH4MoGBtBD — Maybe: hannah montana (@HannahAMont) May 3, 2022

I hate to say it but I’m actually excited to see Kim Kardashian met gala look pic.twitter.com/nVo3JO0R9j — olive (@noyeaok) May 2, 2022

Kim Kardashian losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks to wear that old ass dress? what a waste lmao. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) May 3, 2022