Kim Kardashian fans believe she's accidentally shown 'proof' of a boob job

Kim Kardashian fans think that the reality star has accidentally revealed that she's had a secret boob job in her latest post.

The Kardashians star, 41, shared a body can on her IG stories on Wednesday (3 August), and revealed her body fat percentage.

Kim documented her bone scan via Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

In the scan, there are two white circles that match up with where Kim's boobs are, where fans thought that there could be a sign that she has implants.

A fan posted on Reddit and explained that "anything white is something the machine would read as very dense."

Fans have speculated that this scan has accidentally confirmed Kim's breast enhancement. Picture: Instagram

Another user wrote: "Yes this was my first thought when she posted this. Not sure if she realised she unofficially let the cat out of the bag."

The white parts of her body do correspond with the densest bones in her body - including her knees and pelvis.

Kim Kardashian claims her beauty standards are 'attainable'

Kim has always denied getting any plastic surgery, despite fans speculating over her curves for years.

As early as last month, the personality insisted that she has only ever had botox and claimed that her beauty standards are 'attainable'.

Instead, she claims she solely works out to achieve her hourglass shape, however Kim may have accidentally let slip that she has gone under the knife.

