Lizzo hilariously rocks Kim Kardashian's viral Balenciaga shipping tape outfit

21 July 2022, 15:14 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 15:24

Lizzo modelled the iconic look for a magazine photoshoot.

Lizzo is known for her wacky outfits whilst performing and creating content for social media.

The 34-year-old took it one step further this week by wearing an eye-catching Balenciaga ensemble which resembles hazard tape.

Lizzo divides fans over controversial "pop king and queens" music list

Lizzo donned the Balenciaga ensemble
Lizzo donned the Balenciaga ensemble. Picture: TikTok

Lizzo rocked the outfit in a behind the scenes look for a cover shoot with Elle magazine.

The jumpsuit has notably been worn before by Kim Kardashian, who modelled the outfit as she attended the Balenciaga Winter 2022 fashion show this March.

Lizzo feat. Cardi B 'Rumors' lyrics meaning explained

With Kim's outfit, she paired the look with a matching bag and pointed-toe heels to create an all-in-one illusion.

The 'About Damn Time' singer discussed multiple topics including beauty, body image and social media in the sit-down interview.

Lizzo faces backlash after her fangirl interaction with Chris Brown goes viral

She recently released her new album 'Special', and the Balenciaga nod may indeed reference the 'Balenciussy' lyric in 'About Damn Time' that has gone viral on TikTok.

Lizzo gave advice in the interview and says she enjoys making music for fans who want to feel better about themselves.

"There are millions of people going through what I'm going through...If I can give somebody a cheat code, or if I can give somebody the recipe so they can make their own sauce, I'm gonna do it," she said.

