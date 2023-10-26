Has Kourtney Kardashian Had Her Baby Yet?
26 October 2023, 12:15
When is Kourtney Kardashian having her baby boy? Has she had her baby yet?
Kourtney Kardashian is set to give birth to her fourth child, and first with husband Travis Barker any time now!
The 44-year-old is currently taking it easy amid reports that she is due to give birth any day now.
So, has Kourtney Kardashian had her baby boy yet? When is her due date? Here's everything we know.
Has Kourtney Kardashian had her baby boy yet?
There have been no reports that Kourtney Kardashian has had her baby boy as of yet.
However, Kourtney has gone on bed rest, according to an insider at US Weekly.
The reality star did miss sister Kim's 43rd birthday party last week, as she is expected to give birth soon.
Kourtney is "due in the next couple of weeks," the source told the publication.
"They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks."
Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June 2023 at her husband Travis' Blink-182 concert where she held up a sign saying 'Travis I'm Pregnant!'.
When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date?
Kourtney Kardashian has kept her specific due date under wraps, however it is likely for her due date to be between October to December 2023.
The reality star already has three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - with ex Scott Disick and Travis has three children - Landon, Alabama and Atiana.
Should the due date be announced before the little one has arrived, this page will be updated in due course.