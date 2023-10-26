Has Kourtney Kardashian Had Her Baby Yet?

26 October 2023, 12:15

Watch the trailer for The Kardashians Season 4

When is Kourtney Kardashian having her baby boy? Has she had her baby yet?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian is set to give birth to her fourth child, and first with husband Travis Barker any time now!

The 44-year-old is currently taking it easy amid reports that she is due to give birth any day now.

So, has Kourtney Kardashian had her baby boy yet? When is her due date? Here's everything we know.

Kourtney and Travis pictured recently.
Kourtney and Travis pictured recently. Picture: Instagram

  1. Has Kourtney Kardashian had her baby boy yet?

    There have been no reports that Kourtney Kardashian has had her baby boy as of yet.

    However, Kourtney has gone on bed rest, according to an insider at US Weekly.

    The reality star did miss sister Kim's 43rd birthday party last week, as she is expected to give birth soon.

    Kourtney Kardashian missed sister Kim's birthday party last week as she is on bed rest.
    Kourtney Kardashian missed sister Kim's birthday party last week as she is on bed rest. Picture: Alamy

    Kourtney is "due in the next couple of weeks," the source told the publication.

    "They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks."

    Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June 2023 at her husband Travis' Blink-182 concert where she held up a sign saying 'Travis I'm Pregnant!'.

  2. When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date?

    Kourtney Kardashian has kept her specific due date under wraps, however it is likely for her due date to be between October to December 2023.

    The reality star already has three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - with ex Scott Disick and Travis has three children - Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

    Should the due date be announced before the little one has arrived, this page will be updated in due course.

    Kourtney has three children and is expecting her fourth.
    Kourtney has three children and is expecting her fourth. Picture: Instagram

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce': Release Date, Cinemas, Tickets & More

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce': Release Date, Cinemas, Tickets & More

XX 'Drake The Type Of Guy' Memes That Are Going Viral

21 'Drake The Kinda Guy' Memes That Are Going Viral

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj New Album 'Pink Friday 2': Release Date, Track List, Features, Tour & more

Nicki Minaj

Who is Hayley Karinna? Meet Drake's 'Bahamas Paradise' girl & the lowdown on their relationship

Who is Hayley Karinna? Meet Drake's 'Bahamas Promises' girl & the lowdown on their relationship

Trending

Kardashian Family Net Worth Ranked: Who is the Richest Kardashian Member?

Kardashian Family Net Worth Ranked: Who is the Richest Kardashian Member?

Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown

Is Rihanna Going on a World Tour? Rumours, Dates, Tickets & More

Is Rihanna Going on a World Tour? Rumours, Dates, Tickets & More

How Tall Are The Kardashian Family? Kardashian Heights in Feet & Metres

How Tall Are The Kardashian Family? Kardashian Heights in Feet & Metres

Who is Central Cee? Height, Age, Birthday, Girlfriend, Heritage & More Revealed

Who is Central Cee? Religion, Ethnicity, Real Name & More Revealed

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working