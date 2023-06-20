Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Pregnancy Timeline

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

Here's the full journey of Kourtney and Travis' pregnancy journey - from their IVF experience to the pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker after years of trying to conceive.

The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy in June 2023 by holding up a sign which read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant" at the Los Angeles date of Blink-182's tour.

Kardashian already has three kids with ex Scott Disick and Barker has two children and a step daughter, but this will be their first child together!

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, 8, flips middle finger at paparazzi

Here's a comprehensive guide to Kourtney's conception and pregnancy journey, from IVF to *that* pregnancy announcement.

Kourtney announced the pregnancy at a Blink-182 show. Picture: Instagram