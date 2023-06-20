Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Pregnancy Timeline
20 June 2023, 16:30
Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert
Here's the full journey of Kourtney and Travis' pregnancy journey - from their IVF experience to the pregnancy.
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker after years of trying to conceive.
The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy in June 2023 by holding up a sign which read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant" at the Los Angeles date of Blink-182's tour.
Kardashian already has three kids with ex Scott Disick and Barker has two children and a step daughter, but this will be their first child together!
Here's a comprehensive guide to Kourtney's conception and pregnancy journey, from IVF to *that* pregnancy announcement.
-
Vaginal Steaming
In an attempt to conceive, Kourtney documented some conventional (and more unconventional) ways of trying to get pregnant.
One way was having a vaginal steam, which was documented in a season one episode of The Kardashians.
In an episode from June 2022, Kourtney revealed that she did a Yoni steam and told mum Kris and sister Khloe she wanted to "buy you all a Yoni steam. It’s so good for your vagina, you put roses and stuff in there."
-
IVF Journey
Kourtney has been very open about her IVF experience in interviews and on The Kardashians' show on Disney+.
Her IVF journey followed an egg freezing procedure which she had aged 39 prior to her relationship with Travis.
While the process had retrieved seven eggs, most “didn't survive the thaw” and “none of them made it to an embryo.”
She added: “The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed. I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not.”
She also revealed she was done with IVF in the season three premiere of The Kardashians and said: "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
After stating that the IVF process has taken a toll on her physical and mental health, Kourtney has said she is taking a more natural approach to conceiving.
-
Drinking Sperm
In an episode from season one of The Kardashians, Kourtney told viewers how he was instructed to drink husband Travis' semen.
The jaw-dropping scene was from an episode in May 2022 as Kourtney told a specialist that her fertility doctor told her to use this method.
"But he said something," Kourt explained during the episode, adding: "He told us to, well he told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his c*m like four times a week."
"I love this doctor," Travis, before adding that he reckoned this meant he has got "grade A" sperm.
-
Kourtney's Pregnancy
Kourtney Kardashian has debuted her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy at husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert!
The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy by writing a sign "Travis I'm pregnant" at the Los Angeles date for Blink-182's tour, and has now shared the sweetest behind the scenes snaps of the announcement.
In the Instagram carousel, the expecting mum and Travis kissed her baby bump whilst backstage at the venue.
Kourtney captioned the post: "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."
The 44-year-old wore a black mesh bodysuit and black leather trousers to reveal her baby bump at the LA concert, and was surrounded by daughter Penelope, stepdaughter Alabama and niece North West.
Kourtney held up the sign to announce the pregnancy in homage to Blink-182's 'All the Small Things' music video from 2010.
As Travis saw the sign, he left his drum kit to embrace Kourtney who was watching in the VIP section, and have been talking about having children since they started dating a few years ago.
It is currently unknown how far along Kourtney is in her pregnancy journey, but we will keep this page updated.