Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, 8, flips middle finger at paparazzi

20 June 2023, 13:59

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

The 8-year-old was pictured giving the middle finger to paparazzi during a father's day outing with dad Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian's 8-year-old son Reign was pictured giving the middle finger to paparazzi this weekend (June 18).

Reign had been celebrating fathers day with his dad Scott Disick at Nobu in Los Angeles when he made the gesture.

The 8-year-old was with his two siblings - Mason and Penelope, and playfully flipped off to the camera just days after Kourtney announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian debuts baby bump after pregnancy announcement at Blink-182 concert

Kourtney and Reign.
Kourtney and her 8-year-old, Reign. Picture: Getty

Reign was papped flipping off paps as he sported bleached blonde hair and held a phone in one hand as he made the gesture with the other.

Siblings Mason, 13, and Penelope, 10, were also in the images, and stood with their backs to him.

The hilarious interaction comes just days after the children's mother Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker at a Blink-182 concert.

Reign Disick Throws Middle Finger Up At Paparazzi In Viral Video

Scott pictured with Mason and Reign.
Scott pictured with Mason and Reign. Picture: Alamy

The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy by writing a sign "Travis I'm pregnant" at the Los Angeles date for Blink-182's tour, and has now shared the sweetest behind the scenes snaps of the announcement.

Kourtney and Travis previously revealed in February 2022 that they had stopped IVF treatments, and Kourt is now expecting their first child together.

The 44-year-old wore a black mesh bodysuit and black leather trousers to reveal her baby bump at the LA concert, and was surrounded by daughter Penelope, stepdaughter Alabama, and niece North West.

