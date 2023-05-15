Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner celebrates birth of new pony

It seems like the couple are going from strength to strength!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are rumoured to now be dating since February 2023, and it appears that the couple are going strong.

Since being spotted on a date in Beverley Hills earlier this year, they've been papped at Coachella, basketball games and have even gone horse riding together.

So, how did this all start? Here's everything we know about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship.

Kendall and Bad Bunny are rumoured to be dating. . Picture: Getty