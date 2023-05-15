Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline
15 May 2023, 15:28
It seems like the couple are going from strength to strength!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are rumoured to now be dating since February 2023, and it appears that the couple are going strong.
Since being spotted on a date in Beverley Hills earlier this year, they've been papped at Coachella, basketball games and have even gone horse riding together.
So, how did this all start? Here's everything we know about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship.
-
May 2023 - PDA appearances
KJ and BB were papped attending a basketball game publicly together, and at points seemingly embraced each other too.
The pair coordinated their date night footwear, and both wore matching snakeskin cowboy boots!
-
April 2023 - Kendall and Bad Bunny cosy up on a horseback ride
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were papped on a fun date going horseback riding, and were seen embracing on the date.
The new couple posed for selfies together as they rode on the horse together in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.
The pair went to Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre for their outing.
-
April 2023 - Coachella
The pair were spotted together throughout Coachella weekend, where Bad Bunny headlined the main stage.
The new couple took their relationship to the next level at Coachella and were papped smooching in the crowd.
People magazine also reported on their relationship, with a source saying that: "Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."
-
March 2023 - Bad Bunny 'shades' Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in new song
The rapper sent rumours flying after releasing a new track 'Coco Chanel' with fellow artist Eladio Carrion, that featured some cryptic lyrics seemingly mentioning the NBA player.
Bad Bunny slyly mentioned the NBA player's current basketball team, the Phoenix Suns, which led fans to believe he was taking swipes at Jenner's ex.
Bunny sings: "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe,", which ultimately translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
-
March 2023 - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny photographed kissing at dinner date
The pair were spotted kissing at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood, leaving fans to believe they are dating.
Pictures have been circulating online with Bad Bunny and Jenner embracing and reportedly locking lips before saying goodbye.
The pair parted ways with a hug and an embrace which looked very much like a kiss. Kendall was papped with her hands around his neck as they reportedly kissed goodbye.
-
February 2023 - First Date
The pair were spotted on a double date with Hollywood IT couple Justin and Hailey Bieber at a popular LA restaurant.
The model and singer have also been alleged of making out in a club together, prompting even more speculation that they are an item.
The 27-year-old model left from a different exit to the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, prompting fans to believe that they didn't want to be seen together.
The pair were also alleged to have 'made out' in an LA club according to gossip page Deux Moi.
The pair were reportedly seen engaging in 'tonsil hockey' according to the gossip blog.
Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen her making out with the Puerto Rican rapper in the club.