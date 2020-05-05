QUIZ: Only true WizKid fans will get 100% on this quiz

The ultimate WizKid quiz. Picture: Getty

Are you a true WizKid fan? Well take part in this fun, interactive quiz and share your results with friends!

WizKid has had one of the most impactful presence on the U.K and Afrobeat music scene over the years.

The now-world wide star has proved himself to be a true icon and inspiration to many. From representing his home country and staying true to his roots, to changing the game, bringing a new style to African music, he has proven to be an incredible artist..

Wizkid also has an amazing fan base, who are forthcoming with their support.

Let's see if you're a real fan of the "Joro" artist.

We hope you liked the quiz. Let us know how you did @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!