Chris Brown performs in UK for the first time in over a decade at Wizkid concert
29 November 2021, 12:17
The US singer surprised fans when he joined Wizkid on stage at the London O2 Arena for the 'Made In Lagos' tour.
Chris Brown shocked fans when he made a surprise guest appearance at Wizkid's sold out show in London last night.
On Sunday (Nov 28) Nigerian artist Wizkid officially kicked off the first leg of his 'Made in Lagos' tour in the UK.
The 'Essence' singer certainly began the UK tour with a bang at the London O2 Arena – a show which sold out in two minutes.
Wizkid had a lot of surprised up his sleeve for his fans, who highly anticipated his performance.
Not only did he rock the London O2 stage, but he has brought out surprise guests Ella Mai, Tems, Skepta, Buju and Chris Brown.
Fans lost their minds when Breezy walked out on stage to perform his single 'Go Crazy' featuring Young Thug.
In video clips that have gone viral of Breezy's performance, fans screamed with joy when the star stepped foot on stage.
The special performance marked Breezy's first performance in the UK in over a decade. Brown, 32, was banned from the UK was banned from many countries, including the UK, following his assault on Rihanna in 2009.
Omg 😳 Wizkid brought Chris Brown 🤯🔥🔥🤯🤯#wizkidO2 pic.twitter.com/V6ToqmAA1q— Wet (@ElectricsVibe) November 28, 2021
The 'No Guidance' singer's VISA was reportedly denied when attempted to enter Britain in 2010 for his criminal conviction.
However, in October 2020, the star was spotted in London for the first time in a decade. Now, he has found his way back on a UK stage for the first time.
See fans reactions below.
Chris Brown brought Wizkid out as a special guest in Ghana.— v¡vą (@realviva__) November 28, 2021
8 years later, Wizkid brings Chris Brown out in London #wizkidO2 pic.twitter.com/pI8zm30HGs
Tems skepta and Chris brown all in one 😄 wizkid spoiled usssss— Brookelyn (@Brrrookelyn) November 29, 2021
Wizkid brought out CHRIS BROWN? NNaaaahhh this is MAD 😫😫😫🔥🔥🔥 broooooooo WHAAAT— Vivz (@Justvibes_Vivz) November 28, 2021
nah Wizkid is so goated. Chris Brown hasn’t performed in the UK in how many years, and his performance is at Wizkid’s concert?!— Hanny Hendrix (@HansTheTrapper) November 28, 2021