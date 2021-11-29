Chris Brown performs in UK for the first time in over a decade at Wizkid concert

The US singer surprised fans when he joined Wizkid on stage at the London O2 Arena for the 'Made In Lagos' tour.

Chris Brown shocked fans when he made a surprise guest appearance at Wizkid's sold out show in London last night.

On Sunday (Nov 28) Nigerian artist Wizkid officially kicked off the first leg of his 'Made in Lagos' tour in the UK.

Chris Brown performs at The O2 Arena in London at Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' show. Picture: Getty

The 'Essence' singer certainly began the UK tour with a bang at the London O2 Arena – a show which sold out in two minutes.

Wizkid had a lot of surprised up his sleeve for his fans, who highly anticipated his performance.

Not only did he rock the London O2 stage, but he has brought out surprise guests Ella Mai, Tems, Skepta, Buju and Chris Brown.

Fans lost their minds when Breezy walked out on stage to perform his single 'Go Crazy' featuring Young Thug.

Chris Brown (R) joins Wizkid on stage at his sold out London O2 Arena show. Picture: Getty

In video clips that have gone viral of Breezy's performance, fans screamed with joy when the star stepped foot on stage.

The special performance marked Breezy's first performance in the UK in over a decade. Brown, 32, was banned from the UK was banned from many countries, including the UK, following his assault on Rihanna in 2009.

The 'No Guidance' singer's VISA was reportedly denied when attempted to enter Britain in 2010 for his criminal conviction.

However, in October 2020, the star was spotted in London for the first time in a decade. Now, he has found his way back on a UK stage for the first time.

See fans reactions below.

Chris Brown brought Wizkid out as a special guest in Ghana.



8 years later, Wizkid brings Chris Brown out in London #wizkidO2 pic.twitter.com/pI8zm30HGs — v¡vą (@realviva__) November 28, 2021

Tems skepta and Chris brown all in one 😄 wizkid spoiled usssss — Brookelyn (@Brrrookelyn) November 29, 2021

Wizkid brought out CHRIS BROWN? NNaaaahhh this is MAD 😫😫😫🔥🔥🔥 broooooooo WHAAAT — Vivz (@Justvibes_Vivz) November 28, 2021